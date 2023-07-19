Lancaster County Sheriff deputies are looking for a suspect who is putting items on train tracks.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster County Sheriff deputies are looking for a suspect or suspects accused of train track tampering this week.

In a social media post, the agency said a railroad company contacted them about someone placing items on Heath Springs and Pleasant Street track areas. Those areas are southeast of Lancaster.

The agency did not report any specific dates of the incidents or what items were placed on the tracks.

Gulf and Ohio Railways spokesperson Chris Starnes did not comment on the incidents in a Wednesday email exchange. Gulf and Ohio is a Tennessee-based holding company for four short-line railroads including the Lancaster and Chester Railway.

On the company website, the railroad is a short-line railroad that provides South Carolina and the Charlotte region with a transportation ally for industrial growth. The rail freight service operates four train crews daily along 62 miles of track.

It provides dual-rail access to over 3,000 acres of industrially zoned property within 45 minutes of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Deputies say they’re asking that residents be on the lookout in the area and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, select Option No. 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: By using this link: www.p3tips.com/983 or downloading the P3Tips mobile app available on for both Apple and Android devices. Tips can be made anonymously.