LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and woman from Charlotte who are accused of attacking a Chipotle employee turned themselves in, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jamal Bernard Williams, 36, turned himself in on Monday, Jan. 8. He has been charged with first-degree assault and battery. His bond was set at $8,500. He posted his bond on Monday.

Kayla Nicole Pyle, 34, turned herself in on Thursday, Jan. 11. She has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. Her bond was set a $5,000. She posted her bond on Thursday.

The violent encounter happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Chipotle located at 10092 Charlotte Hwy. (U.S. 521) in Indian Land, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the 20-year-old Chipotle employee and several witnesses, Pyle had entered the restaurant and placed an order, reportedly asking for extra chicken.

At some point, the Chipotle employee had explained to the woman that the extra chicken would come at an additional cost, the police report stated.

An argument then began about the order, and words were exchanged between Pyle and the Chipotle employee. The employee decided to end her shift and go home, the sheriff’s office said.

As she headed for the door on one side of the dining room, Williams entered from the other side and approached her. Deputies said he pushed her to the floor and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around.

Pyle then joined in and also struck Chipotle employee, the sheriff’s office said. A teen juvenile was with Pyle and Williams, but he has not been identified and will not be charged, the sheriff’s office explained. The relationship between Williams, Pyle, and the teen juvenile is unknown.

The Chipotle employee sustained injuries in the attack, however, she sought treatment on her own following the violent encounter, the sheriff’s office said