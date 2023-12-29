LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — S.C. Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle wreck that claimed the lives of two people Friday morning.

Authorities said the fatal wreck occurred on S.C. 9 near Roy Carnes Road around 5:10 a.m.

Passengers in a 2016 Infinity Q50 vehicle traveled west on Pageland Highway (S.C. 9) when it left the road on the right side. The car hit a mailbox and utility pole before overturning.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office listed 22-year-old Ty’Kezius Benson and 21-year-old Dareon Steward as the deceased men. Benson died at the scene, while Steward died at MUSC-Lancaster.

Emergency personnel took another passenger in the back seat by helicopter to a Charlotte trauma center. The person’s condition was unknown at the time of this report.

The wreck scene was approximately nine miles east of Lancaster.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are investigating the wreck.