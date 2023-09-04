LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The crash happened on Labor Day afternoon on U.S. Highway 521, about 3 miles north of Lancaster, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2002 Toyota pickup truck towing a boat was illegally parked southbound on U.S.-521. The driver was out of the truck in the road, and the passenger was in the boat.

According to officials, a 1992 Buick sedan was driving south on U.S.-521 when the car hit the truck. The driver of the sedan was injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the pickup truck and the passenger both died.