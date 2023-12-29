LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been identified and are wanted in connection to a vicious attack on an Indian Land Chipotle employee this month.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects have been identified as Jamel Bernard Williams, 36, and Kayla Nicole Pyle, 34, both of Charlotte.

The violent encounter happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Chipotle located at 10092 Charlotte Hwy. (U.S. 521) in Indian Land, the sheriff’s office said.

WANTED

Kayla Nicole Pyle via LCSO Jamel Bernard Williams via LCSO

According to the 20-year-old Chipotle employee and several witnesses, Pyle had entered the restaurant and placed an order, reportedly asking for extra chicken.

At some point, the Chipotle employee had explained to the woman that the extra chicken would come at an additional cost, the police report stated.

An argument then began about the order, and words were exchanged between Pyle and the Chipotle employee. The employee decided to end her shift and go home, the sheriff’s office said.

As she headed for the door on one side of the dining room, Williams, who is much larger than the Chipotle employee, entered from the other side and approached her. Deputies said he pushed her to the floor and began hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around.

Pyle then joined in and also struck Chipotle employee, the sheriff’s office said. A teen juvenile was with Pyle and Williams, but he has not been identified and will not be charged, the sheriff’s office explained. The two suspects left, and police were called.

The relationship between Williams, Pyle, and the teen juvenile is unknown at this time.

The Chipotle employee sustained injuries in the attack, however, she sought treatment on her own following the violent encounter.

Both Williams and Pyle were identified with the help of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Both are wanted on various charges including:

First-degree assault and battery

Second-degree assault and battery

Both warrants are active and have been entered into the national database for wanted persons.

“I don’t know what was said between Pyle and the victim, but the victim was leaving for home and was chased down from behind by Williams and attacked in the dining room of the restaurant,” Sheriff Barry Faile said in a written statement released on Friday. “The assault was completely unjustified. I hope the victim has recovered from her injuries.”