LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster Police Department is seeking a “vulnerable” adult who was reported missing Wednesday night.

Othello Alexander, 79, was last seen at Lancaster Medical Center on West Meeting Street around 7 p.m. Sept. 6 and has memory issues police said. He left from the facility on foot and could still be in the area.

Alexander has gray hair and brown eyes. He reportedly had on blue jeans, a white shirt, gray jacket and grey hat.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, contact 911 or Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313.