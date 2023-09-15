LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Lancaster County, officials said Friday.
The verified case occurred in the town of Kershaw. Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control verified the initial infection on Aug. 28 and notified the county on Sept. 15.
The county said DHEC’s primary protocol to reduce the spread of West Nile Virus cases is to reduce the number of mosquitos in the area. It is spread by insects, most often mosquitoes, and can infect humans, birds, mosquitoes and horses.
“In an effort to reduce the risk of the mosquito-borne illness, the county will be working with the Town of Kershaw to coordinate the deployment of the county fogging truck to begin spraying activities this weekend,” Marstall said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people (about 80 percent) infected with West Nile do not develop any symptoms. But about one-in-five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
The virus is not transmitted from human-to-human contact. Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:
- Properly use EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water.
- Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery.
- Pack tree holes with sand
- Clean clogged roof gutters
- Keep boats overturned, drained, or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
- Properly maintain swimming pools
- Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and plant containers at least once a week.
- Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible