LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Lancaster County, officials said Friday.

The verified case occurred in the town of Kershaw. Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control verified the initial infection on Aug. 28 and notified the county on Sept. 15.

The county said DHEC’s primary protocol to reduce the spread of West Nile Virus cases is to reduce the number of mosquitos in the area. It is spread by insects, most often mosquitoes, and can infect humans, birds, mosquitoes and horses.

“In an effort to reduce the risk of the mosquito-borne illness, the county will be working with the Town of Kershaw to coordinate the deployment of the county fogging truck to begin spraying activities this weekend,” Marstall said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people (about 80 percent) infected with West Nile do not develop any symptoms. But about one-in-five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

The virus is not transmitted from human-to-human contact. Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes: