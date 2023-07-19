Editor’s Note: The woman’s name has been removed at the request of the family

KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway in Lancaster County after a woman was killed in a wreck on Wednesday, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said.

Crews responded to 911 calls regarding a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday, July 19, on North Hampton Street. A 40-year-old Kershaw woman was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An initial investigation revealed the woman’s Honda Civic collided with a Chevy Tahoe, according to the coroner’s report.

There is no mention of any charges or of any other injuries. This remains an active investigation.