CATAWBA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors experiencing the horrid smell coming from the New-Indy Containerboard plant may soon get some relief.

The facility sitting along the Catawba River in southeastern York County announced new equipment called a steam stripper aimed to eliminate odors and waste. New-Indy says it developed animation for a video “to explain the purpose of the new equipment, make its manufacturing process more understandable and help build public trust.”

“It removes byproduct material that is generated during the papermaking process from a water stream,” said New-Indy’s Senior Vice President Tony Hobson. “And that material has a tendency to have some of the odorous compounds in it so it’s captured and put back in the system.”

Thousands of neighbors have complained for more than two years over a fecal-matter type of smell.

Attorney Phillip Federico with the Baird, Mandalas, Brockstedt, Federico and Cardea firm is representing neighbors in one of several class-action lawsuits.

He says the odor is detrimental to the plaintiff’s health and their property value.

“So they are entitled to be compensated for whatever physical injury that they’ve sustained,” Federico said. “While the real estate market’s going up everywhere in the world, there has been a diminishing in their property value as a result of this. People don’t want to move to a community where when you go outside for a walk it smells.”

Hobson says the current steam stripper in place is more than 20 years old. The new one allows for better operating time and less cleaning.

The equipment will be used in addition to the one already in place. The system is part of a checklist the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control gave the facility to correct any problems causing the stench.

“We think we’ve already pretty much resolved most of the issues with the odor that people have complained about,” Hobson said. “Our data indicates that the odor fence line that we’re running well below is right around 1.4 billion. On one of our monitors, the other ones are running less than that on an average basis. So, we think we’ve eliminated that.”

New-Indy, however, says, “The emissions from the mill have been negligible for more than a year.”

Federico says right now, the suit is in the discovery phase, taking sworn testimony from current and former employees. In the next 30 days, they plan to start depositions.

“There is a remediation plan,” Federico said. “We were working with an international company called ERM. It’s one of the most prominent remediation companies literally in the world. They put together a plan, a cleanup plan, and we want to get New-Indy to implement that. And that’s what our clients want. You know, this is about they shouldn’t have created this environmental problem and they need to fix it.”

“At this point in this litigation, we’re close to two-dozen expert witnesses, certainly half of whom are probably involved or are involved in the bar and all engineering, plant management, compliance, permitting and the like during this discovery that we’re doing now in the class-action litigation,” Federico continued. “We were afforded the opportunity to actually do an inspection of the plant where we’ll be allowed with our experts to go into the plant, to walk around, and to observe firsthand what’s going on there and take our own samples of the lake.

“That’s going to be tremendously helpful to us and our experts. So I think that’ll give us a much better picture of what if any, upgrades they’ve made and the extent to which they’re going to help solve the problem.”

Hobson says the next thing they plan to do is clean out the equalization basin. It would be a key step in the process.

“That had legacy solids in it from when we purchased the facility, and that’s scheduled to be completed at the end of June and we are on schedule to have that completed. It would be a major accomplishment to have that removed,” he said. “I would tell you that from an overall standpoint, there’s been a lot of effort put in at this facility with the things we have done from a new technology, from handling of waste to moving material to help reduce the odor significantly. We feel like we’ve gotten that well under control.

Due to the nature of the facility, smells won’t be completely eliminated.

“I would tell everybody that it’s, you know, a paper mill will have odors infrequently from here, from now and then,” Hobson said.