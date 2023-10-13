LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 31 dogs were seized in a Lancaster dog fighting ring, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

An investigation was launched regarding a dog fighting ring at a location on Great Falls Highway. Warrants were then executed on September 21st at the location as well as at a location on Pinta Drive.

In all, 31 dogs were seized including 22 from the Pinta Drive location, according to the sheriff’s office.

Although no names have been released, The Lancaster Sheriff said arrests are pending.

“Dog fighting is a criminal enterprise that continues to be a problem in South Carolina. Other crimes are often associated with dog fighting rings and participants,” Sheriff Baile said. “We will always work with our state and federal partners to investigate and prosecute those who participate in these activities. We look forward to the conclusion of the investigation.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, ATF, the US Marshals Office, and a Drug Task Force were among the departments that were involved in the investigation.