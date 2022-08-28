LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting that occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A man, later identified as 53-year-old Rodney Cunningham, was found at the front gate by the ticket office suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center where he was pronounced dead. Queen City News confirmed Cunningham was an employee at the track, but it is still unclear as to in what capacity he was.

Deputies said a large crowd was on hand when the shooting occurred and said they were able to speak with multiple witnesses.

Officials gave an update Sunday and said a suspect, identified as 37-year-old Rock Hill resident Bryan Mitchell, had been taken into custody following an extensive manhunt. After Mitchell was identified as the suspect, SLED, Highway Patrol, Lancaster PD, and the sheriff’s office were able to track him down around 3 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store on Charlotte Highway, according to the sheriff’s report.

Around 5 a.m. Mitchell was spotted by authorities and attempted to flee into a wooded area, where a perimeter was set up. K-9 units and a helicopter were called in and Mitchell was arrested around 10 a.m., deputies said.

“By the time Mitchell was taken into custody, we had 60-plus officers and K-9 units on the ground and a helicopter in the air,” Lancaster Sheriff Barry Faile said in a written statement. “Mitchell had nowhere to go. I appreciate the vital information provided by the witnesses at the racetrack last night which allowed us to identify Mitchell within minutes of the shooting. I also want to thank the agencies which sent us resources which quickly brought this manhunt to an end without injury to anyone.”

The motive for the shooting is still unknown and it is unclear if Mitchell and Cunningham knew each other.

Saturday night’s race schedule included the Steven Johnson Memorial Race, according to the track’s website.