LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and then fired from his position following a domestic violence incident this week, the Lancaster Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Marcus Pressley Jr. Thursday night following a domestic incident that occurred at his home in Kershaw County, the sheriff’s office said.

“I learned of this incident just after it happened last night,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “I was briefed on the incident and determined that Mr. Pressley’s employment as a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy would be terminated. Mr. Pressley has been notified of the termination.”

Pressley was a deputy with the patrol division and was hired in 2015.

“I hold our personnel to a very high standard and expect them to obey the law and conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects positively on them and on this agency. In light of last night’s events, Mr. Pressley’s continued employment by the sheriff’s office would not accomplish that objective.”