LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lancaster man with a known medical condition has gone missing, Lancaster Police said Sunday.

Jeffrey Phillips, 56, was last seen at 425 Clinton Ave. in Lancaster around 3 p.m. on Sunday. He is described as 5’10” weighing 165 pounds and was last known to be wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He is known to have a medical condition and officers said he needs to be located as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact 803-283-3313.