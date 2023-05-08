LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You now have a limited time to see a unique coin left by George Washington in the Carolinas.

The piece dates back to the late 1700s, a presidential remnant just an hour away from Charlotte.

Historians say it was all part of Washington’s southern tour of 1791. That trip encompassed notable stops in Georgetown, Charleston, Columbia, and Camden. He didn’t stay overnight in town, but he did get a little hungry.

“I think it’s just best kept secret in town,” said Dr. Zora Denson, a volunteer curator at the Historic Courthouse Museum in downtown Lancaster.

There aren’t many Lancaster secrets. After all, it is a city of over 8,000 people. There is a prized possession sitting inside the Historic Courthouse Museum. It’s an artifact many visitors aren’t even aware is there.

“We have a coin that was left by the first president of the United States, and they go, ‘Oh my goodness.’ And if you don’t believe me, just walk this way, and we explain it to them and show them the coin,” Denson said.

You can look at the coin, but touching it isn’t allowed. The Spanish real, or Spanish piece of eight, dates back to 1791.

“I thought this was so amazing that this was actually a Spanish coin first of all and that George Washington came through our wonderful city,” Denson said.

The man dubbed “The Father of Our Country” rode through town around May 27 and stopped to eat breakfast at Nathan Barr’s Tavern. The location is a Mexican restaurant today, but a historical marker tells you that Washington was there.

The coin used is different from the coins of today. To leave exact change, Washington took matters into his own hands.

“He took the coin out, sliced it in half with his saber, and left half in the bowl for the barkeep,” Denson said.

The story goes that Washington went on his way, but the empty mush bowl with the coin ended up with Barr’s young daughter. From the tavern, Washington reportedly went to the Waxhaw area, Charlotte, and Salisbury.

At the time, they must have known the historical significance. All these years later, it’s on display just about a mile from where Washington stopped.

“It just speaks volumes that this is something that needs to be shown and displayed,” said Dr. Denson.

The coin is on display at the historic courthouse museum for a limited time. It is on loan, and curators say they don’t know the exact date, but it will leave soon.

The courthouse museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday (except county holidays) and by appointment the first and third Saturdays of each month.