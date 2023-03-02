The Lancaster High Boys Basketball team (27-3) left for the Class 4A State Championship game against Irmo High School (25-5) on Friday in Aiken — but not before a warm send-off from the Lancaster community.

Lancaster Police and Fire Department provided an escort for the team. Officials temporarily blocked Main Street down to Woodland Drive to Highway South 200 Thursday morning as neighbors stopped by to wish the team luck.

Photos by Erin Tidal/Lancaster Police Department

Before they left, City Chaplin, Rev. Cauthen prayed with the athletes on the bus before getting off to hug supporters in the street.

The Bruins defeated Greenville High School, 58-48, on February 24 to advance to the Championship.

The game starts at 7 p.m.