LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects accused of trafficking drugs were arrested during a home search in Lancaster last week, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Lancaster residents Jarkevious Frazier, 34, and Heather Kennington, 34, face multiple drug-related charges including trafficking.

An investigation was launched when an undercover agent purchased fentanyl from a location on Locustwood Avenue. A warrant was served last Friday at the location and fentanyl, and suspected meth and marijuana along with smoking pipes and other paraphernalia were observed and both suspects were arrested. A rifle and cash were also seized, according to the sheriff’s report.

Eight other adults were in the home at the time of the search.

Bond has been denied for both.