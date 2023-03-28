LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 34-year-old man died Monday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Woodland Drive in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Ryan Stevens was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stopped to render aid to Stevens and called 911, the coroner’s office said.

The incident is being investigated by the Lancaster Police Department.

No additional details were immediately available.