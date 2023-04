LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation has begun into a shooting that occurred in Lancaster County, Lancaster Police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident on E. Springs Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center in stable condition.

An unnamed suspect is in custody, however, no charges have been filed at this time.