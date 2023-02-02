LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Buford Middle School in Lancaster is accused of making a “joking” comment about shooting up the school, administrators said Thursday.

The school’s administration was made aware Thursday of a threat made by a student, according to a message to parents obtained by Queen City News.

The student allegedly said he made a “joking comment” about shooting up the school, officials said.

“These types of comments are not a joking matter and create fear and anxiety with our students, staff and parents,” said Bryan Vaughn, the director of LCSD Safety and Transportation.

Officials said they are taking the appropriate disciplinary steps against the students and turned the investigation over to law enforcement.

The school continued to operate as normal Thursday.