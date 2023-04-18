LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster authorities are seeking assistance in locating a man and juvenile wanted in connection to the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store last week.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, city officers were dispatched to Murphy Express on S.C. 9 Bypass at about 9:30 p.m. April 14. An employee reportedly said two black males entered the store together; one waited near the rear of the store while the other approached the counter near the employee, placed a mask over his face and pointed and pointed a pistol at the employee. The suspect then demanded that money from the register be put into a bag he tossed at the employee.

The robber got a small amount of money, the sheriff’s office said, and both men ran out of the store toward the highway and out of sight. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident.

Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon, 21, has been identified as the man who waited at the back of the store while the robbery occurred, the sheriff’s office said. He is being charged with armed robbery, and he has been entered into the nationwide database as a wanted person.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is known to be in the Caroline Court apartment complex.

The other defendant is 15 years old and is a known associate of Gordon. Juvenile complaints have been filed for the following allegations: armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent Crime, possession of a pistol by a person under the age of 18, and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

The juvenile was said to be wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a mask during the robbery. He has not been located and is also wanted.

“This robbery occurred in the city, but the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force has been assisting the Lancaster Police Department with the investigation, Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Our joint efforts resulted in quick identification of these robbers, and now we just need to get them into custody. We will appreciate any information we get from the public in locating these two.”