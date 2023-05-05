An SUV flipped on its roof from a crash on Meeting Street in Lancaster, S.C., Friday, May 5. (Jody Barr)

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash on Meeting Street in Lancaster resulted in a car flipped over on its roof Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the corner of West Meeting and Woodland Drive near the MUSC Health Medical Center. It involved two cars, with an SUV overturned, Queen City News’ Jody Barr reported from the scene.

The Lancaster Fire Department said there was at least one person transported to the hospital, but could not provide an exact figure or the extent of the injuries.