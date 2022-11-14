LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old woman died days after she was injured when a car crashed into a ditch in Lancaster on Halloween, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Officials said Rayanna Moser was hospitalized on October 31 when the vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the left side of Catoe Road and struck a ditch.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
She died in the hospital from her injuries on November 5.
The crash was being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the coroner’s office said.