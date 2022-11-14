(Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old woman died days after she was injured when a car crashed into a ditch in Lancaster on Halloween, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rayanna Moser was hospitalized on October 31 when the vehicle she was a passenger in ran off the left side of Catoe Road and struck a ditch.

She died in the hospital from her injuries on November 5.

The crash was being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the coroner’s office said.