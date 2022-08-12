Skip to content
North Carolina
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
Top North Carolina Headlines
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
More North Carolina
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
East 7th Street closed for pipe repair: CLT Water
2 West Nile Virus cases confirmed in Meck County
Local license plate agency to reopen after violations
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
Fall activities in Upstate SC, Western NC
Student accused in NW Cabarrus HS bomb threats
Mecklenburg County
2 West Nile Virus cases confirmed in Meck County
Local license plate agency to reopen after violations
Fallen tree closes road, pulls down lines in Huntersville
Town board votes to keep park baseball field
‘Roaring noise’: Busy road reopens after gas leak
Colonial looking at new ways to clean up fuel
Hundreds without power after crash in N CLT: officials
30 rabbits looking for a new home
View All Mecklenburg County
Gaston County
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect
WANTED: Armed robbery reported at Gastonia Bojangles
‘Miracle baby’ wins free year of tuition for poster
I-85 widening planned from Charlotte to SC border
Golf cart ‘not allowed on road’ in fatal accident
View All Gaston County
Catawba County
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory arrested
1 dead after car flips in Catawba County: troopers
Newton suspends recycling collection
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at Hickory bar
Boat-towing driver leads Catawba chase: Sheriff
View All Catawba County
Iredell County
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
Mooresville High safety protocols change
Mooresville-based solar company to close completely
Citizen saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
More Charlotte-area schools receiving bomb threats
View All Iredell County
Lincoln County
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory arrested
Meth seized from stolen car in Lincoln Co.: sheriff
Man arrested on drug charges with child in the car
Denver man charged with sexual assault: Sheriff
NC deputy fired for excessive force: sheriff
View All Lincoln County
Union County
Meth, pot, and AR-15 rifle seized from Monroe home
Tip from student leads to gun discovered at school
Gun found at Monroe Middle School: officials
Union Co. K9 search uncovers gun on school grounds
Gun, brass knuckles found at Union Co. high school
Man charged with murder of man and 4-month-old son
Shots fired through Ikon Hauling in Monroe
Students across Charlotte area return to school
Former deputy sentenced for snap chatting teens sexually
Serial bank robber gets over 5 years in prison
View All Union County
Trending Stories
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Shootout between woman, NC trooper on I-40
CATS bus driver shot and killed in road rage fit …
Felon with stolen car had cocaine, loaded gun: Sheriff
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Up for Adoption!