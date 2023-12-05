RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Senator Thom Tillis announced Tuesday a $1 billion grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a new passenger rail route.

The new commuter route will be between Raleigh, NC, and Richmond, VA. It will be along the CSX Transportation “S-Line” as a part of the Southeast Corridor that will better connect North Carolina with Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Northeast Corridor, officials said Tuesday.

NCDOT and Amtrak will provide a 20 percent non-federal match. FRA anticipates an initial obligation of funds under the agreement of up to $479,416,000, with contingent commitments from Advance Appropriations in FY24-26 providing the balance of funds.

This is a developing story.