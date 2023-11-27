RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh police chief said that one teen student is dead and another is injured during a stabbing after a large fight Monday at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, which has canceled classes for Tuesday.

A 14-year-old boy, a student at the school, was later apprehended and charged in the case, according to Raleigh police. The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday, when a school resource officer radioed for EMS saying a student had been stabbed in the gym, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

Police said once on the scene they found two students who had been stabbed. They were transported to a local hospital where one of the students, age 16, died. The other student, 15, has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Patterson said the stabbing followed what appeared to be a large fight.

The school went into Code Red Lockdown and no one was allowed in or out.

Jayden Bellamy was among family members anxiously waiting outside. His sister attends the school.

“She’s currently scared; She has no way to communicate. They’re not letting anybody out – any information really,” he said.

CBS 17 spoke to 11th grader Aniyah Bellamy when she got out of school. She said she was still shaken up from what happened.

“My heart broke, it was very devastating to hear because hearing that that happened in school of all places where children are supposed to be safe, that was just not, it was just very devastating,” she said.

While class is canceled on Tuesday, Bellamy is concerned about the days that follow.

“I don’t really feel that safe because if that could happen to anybody, if that happened to them, that could happen to anybody,” she said.

According to police, a juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder on a juvenile petition, Raleigh police said Monday night. Patterson said the suspect was also a student.

Raleigh police said officers and detectives were still working with Wake County Public School officials to investigate the stabbing.

“We continue to pray for all impacted by this tragic incident as we begin to heal as a community,” a Raleigh police news release said.

Wake County Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor says he’ll take a close look at safety procedures across the county.

“School should be a safe haven for students and staff. What happened here today is unacceptable,” he said. “In the aftermath of today’s tragedy we will review all of our safety processes and protocols to determine what happened, what changes may need to be made.”

According to the most recent data available from the North Carolina Department of Instruction, violence in Wake County Schools has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wake County students committed 548 acts of assault or possession of a weapon or firearm in the 2021-22 school year, which is the most recent year available, which is double the number of acts committed from the school year before the pandemic.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the school announced it would be closed on Tuesday.

Taylor said counseling and support services will be available to students and staff.