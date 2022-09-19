HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died as the result of a fatal crash on Business 85/US-29 on Saturday, according to the High Point Police Department.

At 2:13 p.m. on Saturday, High Point officers, firefighters and Guilford County EMS came to Business 85 near Baker Road on a report of a crash with injuries.

At the scene, investigators say that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, of Archale, had struck a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, of Lexington.

According to investigators, Anderson was driving north on Business 85 when he ran off the roadway to the left and then overcorrected. After overcorrecting, Anderson lost control of his Silverado and drove through the grass median, overturned and struck Williams’ Scion as she was traveling south on Business 85.

After the crash, Williams’ Scion came to a stop in the outside lane of Business 85 South while Anderson’s Silverado came to a stop upside down on the guard rail.

Investigators say that Williams suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Guilford County EMS. A man was a passenger in Willams’ Scion and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

High Point firefighters and Guilford County EMS had to extricate Anderson from his Silverado, he was then airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While the scene was being investigated, Business 85 was completely shut down between the area of Interstate 74 and Baker Road. The highway remained closed for nearly six hours.

The HPPD’s Traffic Unit is leading the investigation of the crash. The investigation is active and ongoing.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police say that this is the sixth traffic fatality of the year in High Point.