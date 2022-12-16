RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night.
Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg.
The Raleigh police watch commander told CBS 17 the person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, describing the injury as minor.
Police are not disclosing the identity of the victim and no further information has been released.