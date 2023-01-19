ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) – A semi crashed into a house in Harnett County Thursday morning, according to troopers.

This happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday in Harnett County on NC 210. NC Highway Patrol troopers and Angier and Black River Fire responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the home is now condemned.

The homeowner said he’s heartbroken to see this happen to a house that’s been in his family for nearly a century.

Troopers said the semi-driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and had gone off the road for about 1/4 of a mile before the semi hit the house.

The family said an adult daughter was injured, and they had to dig her out of the debris.

Angier and Black River fire chief Austin Tew says firefighters arrived on scene and helped get her out.

“That’s what we train for and we knew the first priority was to find the victims and remove them,” Chief Austin Tew said.

Tew said it was a miracle that no one was seriously hurt considering how much damage was done.

“Well, this was the first one we’ve been to where the vehicle was actually in the structure. We’ve been to a lot where the vehicles have struck houses,” Tew said.

The homeowner said the daughter has been released from the hospital.

Troopers said the semi-driver was charged with reckless driving and an open container.