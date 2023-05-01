RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Time is running out for the person with the $1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina last year.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, an unclaimed winning ticket was sold near Wilmington for the November 7, 2022, drawing.

The $1 million ticket will expire on May 7, officials said.

The ticket sold at the Gas Center 5 on South College Road in Wilmington matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing. The winning numbers in the drawing were 10-33-41-47-56-10.

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

A California man won a record $2.04 billion jackpot during the Nov. 7 drawing.