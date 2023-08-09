NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the two $2 million lotto tickets that hit in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in North Carolina, state lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The winning $2 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Wilmington and matched all five balls and then doubled on a multiplier. The odds of winning were 1 in 12.6 million.

The other winning $2 million ticket sold was in Florida.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. A Mega Millions winner for the historic $1.58 billion jackpot was finally announced. The single winning ticket was also sold in Florida.