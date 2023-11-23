CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One of four $1 million U.S. Powerball tickets sold in Wednesday’s lottery was sold in North Carolina, state lottery officials announced on Thanksgiving.

The $2 ticket was sold at a convenience store in Harnett County. The winner has 180 days to cash it in.

Nobody has won the Powerball jackopt yet, which now climbs to $340 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Ealrier this month Charlotte resident Beverly Hurston purchased a $5 Cash 5 ticket in Mint Hill and won $100,000. She claimed her prize Wednesday.