FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night.

Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one person that had been shot around 6:45 p.m.

The car wash is located across from a Dollar General in the 3400 block, but at this time there are no reported witnesses.

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Police said an adult male was shot in the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

There is no update as of 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Lockart at (910) 651-8826 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).