MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was alleged to be in connection to the fatal armed robbery at an ATM in Maxton has been located.

On Friday, police announced that three people were alleged to be involved in the armed robbery of a 55-year-old man was robbed and killed early Friday morning at an ATM in Maxton, police said.

Ricky Braddy Jr. and Crystal G. Scott have been located and arrested by police. Scott was located the day of the incident and Braddy was located Saturday at about 4:45 p.m., police said.

Amanda Carol Deese, the third person suspected to be involved, is still wanted by police for questioning, according to a Facebook post by Maxton police.

The three are wanted on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

James Locklear Jr. was killed at about 1 a.m. while he was taking money out of an ATM at Patterson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said. He was shot in the stomach and died after being flown to a hospital.

Locklear was alone at the time, and police said video of the robbery was captured on the ATM’s surveillance camera. It’s unclear how much money was taken in the robbery.