REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville.

According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police consulted the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office and charged a 14-year-old boy with first-degree murder.

“I know it was an accident,” said Tyler Jeffries, the victim’s mother. “He didn’t mean it. I could hear it in his voice when I talked to him.”

Tyler spoke to her nephew, who she took in a week ago, before he was arrested in connection with her daughter’s murder.

“My daughter is gone,” she said. “She’s not coming back, and I know she is in a better place.”

The 14-year-old gunman was headed to foster care if Tyler did not welcome him into her home on Circle Drive in Reidsville.

“I’m still worried about my nephew,” Tyler said. “He’s still my nephew, and he’s only 14 years old.”

The shooting happened while Tyler was at work.

“I get a call from my neighbor saying that she was shot and come to find out my nephew accidentally shot her,” Tyler said.

On Friday afternoon, FOX8 crews found a memorial with candles, flowers, stuffed animals and balloons not far from the home at the corner of Circle Drive and Roach Street.

“These guns have got to get out of the hands of these children,” said Gracie Reynolds, who has lived on Circle Drive for 38 years. “Children killing children. And I feel so sorry for this mother. My heart breaks for this momma.”

The Reidsville Police Department shared the following statement: