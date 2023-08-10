FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A little more than two weeks after a child was shot and killed, her family’s attorney has stepped forward to provide answers as to how it happened.

CBS 17 previously reported Jenesis Dockery, 8, was shot while at a babysitter’s home on Mercedes Drive in Cumberland County. She died two days later from her injuries while in the hospital.

On Wednesday, national civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said that the shooter in this case was an 11-year-old boy. Daniels said Jensesis’ parents, Fon and Kimberly, received a call from the babysitter that their daughter had been shot in the head.

“The Dockerys were later informed that the babysitter’s 11-year-old son was the shooter,” said Daniels.

CBS 17 has reached out several times to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for new information in the investigation. The sheriff’s office said there are “no updates to release at this time.”

In the Wednesday release from Daniels, he said, “Fon and Kimberly Dockery have gotten lots of condolences and excuses. But after more than two weeks, they haven’t gotten any answers,” said Daniels. “That has to change and, if we have anything to say about it, it will.”

