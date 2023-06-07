FREMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — A highway in Wayne County was closed for nearly four hours Tuesday evening after a pile-up of more than 20 cars — and a tanker truck, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. along Interstate 795 at mile marker 12, south of Black Creek, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

Witnesses and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said smoke from a burning wheat field just west of the highway suddenly blocked visibility on the highway, leading to the crashes.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 14 people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. More than 20 cars and a tanker truck were involved in the wreck.

Sgt. Fowler with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said there were no vehicle fires. All smoke at the scene was from the burning wheat field.

Photo by Kyle D Atkinson

There were no serious injuries, Fowler said. The tanker truck was empty, according to Fowler.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Southbound lanes of travel were impassable due to the wreckage, Pikeville police said. The section of Interstate 795 between the northbound turnaround at the Wilson County line and the Fremont exit were shut down.

All lanes reopened around 9:30 p.m.