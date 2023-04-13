GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Wednesday in Goldsboro.

Around 6:31 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to a shooting at a party/gathering at a home in the 100 block of North Leslie Street.

When officers arrived, four gunshot victims ranging in age from 15-19 years old were found. Of those, police said three were transported to UNC Health Wayne by EMS crews.

One victim, a 15-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Thursday release from Goldsboro police.

An additional two victims were taken by private vehicle to UNC Health Wayne.

On Thursday, police said their response came after receiving several alerts from their ShotSpotter gunfire detection system and also several 911 callers reporting they heard the shots.

The five injured victims are in stable condition at UNC Health Wayne, police said.

Officers are still investigating. Wayne County Communications did not confirm the age range of the victims or their conditions, nor what led up to the shooting.

Editor’s Note: Wayne County Communications originally confirmed the street of the shooting to be Lionel Street in Goldsboro.