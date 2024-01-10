FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after deputies found him with more than 1,600 pills with fentanyl during a traffic stop, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Monday, deputies said they pulled over a blue Dodge Charger on I-95.

Deputies believed that narcotics were in the vehicle and requested a K-9 handler to respond to the traffic stop.

Canine Colt performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the odor of narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and seized 1,632 pills.

They said the pills tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

  • Pills seized in traffic stop (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)
Deputies said they arrested 41-year-old Abu-Bakr Abdur Rahman, of Fayetteville.

He is charged with:

  • Trafficking opiates by possession
  • Trafficking opiates by transport
  • Trafficking opiates by manufacture
  • Manufacturing a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

Rahman was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center where he is being held under a $550,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app