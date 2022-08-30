TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old was killed in a head-on collision in Trinity on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a gray Acura going south on Finch Farm Road when the driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound Ford Explorer head-on.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The reason the driver went over the double yellow line is also unknown.

This is a developing story.