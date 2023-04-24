APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old girl is dead after an overnight crash on a Traingle-area highway according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 12:15 a.m., troopers said they were called to N.C. 540 South, also known as Triangle Expressway, near U.S. 1 North and Veridea Parkway in reference to a crash.

When they arrived, they said that two vehicles had been involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles had one person in the car, who was a 19-year-old female, according to the NCSHP.

She was killed in the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said the other vehicle had six people inside, who were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol said they believe the crash was caused by the 19-year-old girl speeding.

The section of N.C. 540 was closed in the area for about four hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the road reopened at about 4:15 a.m.