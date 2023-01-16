FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two children were killed in a house fire Friday morning in Rutherford County.
According to the Forest City Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway in Bostic.
The children have not been identified.
The fire is under investigation by the Bostic Fire Department.