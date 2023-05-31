Police on the scene of a shooting on Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Fayetteville, according to police.

On Wednesday at 3:23 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. After arriving, officers said they four men suffering from gunshot wounds, and two were pronounced deceased on the scene. Police said their names are being withheld until family members are notified.

The two other men were transported by EMS personnel to a local hospital for medical treatment. one man is in critical condition and the other man has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on the scene of a shooting on Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Police on the scene of a shooting on Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

Police on the scene of a shooting on Rembrandt Drive in Fayetteville. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.