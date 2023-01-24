RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A husband and wife have died after a Monday house fire in Wake County, the family shared with CBS 17.

The man pronounced dead on Monday has been identified by family as 73-year-old Goerge Rizk.

On Tuesday, family members said his wife, 60-year-old Diana Rizk had succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and also died.

The fire was first reported around 5:15 p.m. on Monday in the 5000 block of Castlebrook Drive.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Wake New Hope Fire Department Chief Tim Guffey previously said that the fire damaged around 50 percent of the house.

A dog inside the home was rescued, Guffey said.

Officials are still investigating, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.