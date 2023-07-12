ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was arrested after smashing into a woman’s car and a North Carolina deputy’s patrol SUV — pushing that vehicle into a second patrol SUV Monday, officials said.

The incident was reported Monday morning along the westbound lanes of U.S. 64 bypass just outside Rocky Mount, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began as the driver first crashed into a woman’s car, injuring her, deputies said.

The crash was because of an “inattentive, erratic, and speeding” driver, deputies said.

Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

The “inattentive” driver then hit the rear of a parked patrol SUV that was then pushed into the rear of another deputy’s SUV, officials said. Both SUVs had their flashing lights on at the time.

Deputies said such crashes are the reason for the “move over” law.

Two deputies were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries they suffered in the wreck.

Reginald Leon Draughn was charged with a move over law violation, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, failure to reduce speed, and no seatbelt by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The two Edgecombe County deputies were working a traffic safety detail in a work zone on U.S 64 where it’s being converted to I-87.

Photos from the scene showed a car smashed into the rear of a deputy’s SUV.