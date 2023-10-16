DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dirt bikers were arrested after they tried to “insert themselves” in a high school parade Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 4:35 p.m. when a Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputy was handling traffic for the Hillside High School parade, according to a news release from the Durham Police Department.

The deputy was at the parade along Fayetteville Street near Cook Road when two dirt bikers were encountered driving “recklessly,” the police news release said.

“The two dirt bikers were trying to insert themselves in the parade after being told they could not do so,” the news release said.

The two bikers were detained and later arrested after deputies called Durham Police to help with the call, police said.

A woman with the two bikers was also arrested on a felony warrant.

“We are not investigating or otherwise aware of any other vehicles,” police said about the parade.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Officers said anyone with information about this incident should call Sgt. J. Wagstaff at 919-560-4582 ext. 29559 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.