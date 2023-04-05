LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in the death of another teen, who the local sheriff’s office said they knew.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles, both 15, were arrested in the death of 16-year-old Triston Chavis of Lumberton. The two arrested have not been identified due to them being minors.

Deputies responded to an unidentified area of Sonya Drive in Maxton just before 7:45 p.m. on March 25 about a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Chavis who had been shot, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said both 15-year-olds, of Maxton, have been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

CBS 17 has directly asked the sheriff’s office for more details about the location along Sonya Drive, the type of robbery and the extent of shots fired in the death of Chavis.