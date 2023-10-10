RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Raleigh police SUVs have been crashed into by passing drivers in less than three days, officials said.

Two drivers crashed into two police SUVs Monday night at Saint Albans Drive at Wake Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The two Monday night wrecks came after a driver plowed into a Raleigh police SUV on Interstate 40 near exit 301 around 5 a.m. Saturday.

The wrecks Monday night involved two separate drivers who hit two separate police SUVs, officers said.

The first crash happened around 10:30 a.m. while a Raleigh officer was stopped at a traffic light. A driver failed to stop and plowed into the back of the SUV, causing significant damage.

Police responded to that crash to investigate.

Minutes later, a passing car hit another Raleigh police SUV — sideswiping it, police said.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

No officers were injured in all crashes since Saturday morning. Drivers were not hurt Monday night.

Police said one driver from one of the Monday night crashes is under investigation for possible impairment.