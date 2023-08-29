GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Scanner technology found a weapon at a Piedmont Triad high school on Monday.

According to Guilford County School’s Facebook post, the school district and law enforcement are “conducting and investigation” because one of their Evolv screeners detected a gun during the security line at Western Guilford High School.

“The student did not make it through the security line. No one was threatened or harmed,” the district wrote.

They had additional law enforcement come to the school to investigate, and according to Greensboro Police Department “during visual inspection of the bag by a school administrator, the student grabbed the bag and ran. A foot pursuit by the WGHS SRO was initiated and the student was apprehended and positively identified.”

Then a K9 officer located that gun and an additional gun, as well as marijuana, outside of the school. Both of them had been reported stolen. The student has been charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, weapons violation on school property, possession with intent to distribute, and resisting law enforcement.

“No one was injured. Phenomenal work by the WGHS School Resource Officer, School Administration, and GPD K9,” the police department said.