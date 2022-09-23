DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding two suspects in a string of a dozen robberies this month in Durham.
The Durham Police Department on Thursday released several surveillance images of the two people they want to find.
Eleven businesses were robbed, as was one person Sept. 9 in the parking lot at the Home Depot on North Pointe Drive, police said.
The robberies started the night of Sept. 1 at the Circle K on state Route 55, authorities said.
There were three reported robberies on three separate nights — Sept. 10, Sept. 11 and Sept. 19 — and on each of those nights, they all took place in the span of 40 or fewer minutes.
Here is the list of reported robberies:
— Sept. 1, 11:59 p.m.: Circle K, 3308 state Route 55
— Sept. 9, 4:36 p.m.: Armed robbery of a person in the parking lot of the Home Depot on North Pointe Drive.
— Sept. 10, 7:56 p.m., Family Fare BP, 3921 Fayetteville Street
— Sept. 10, 8:18 p.m., Family Fare BP, 2432 Erwin Road
— Sept. 10, 8:26 p.m., Walgreens, 200 North LaSalle Street
— Sept. 11, 9:38 p.m., Walgreens, 1109 state Route 54
— Sept. 11, 9:46 p.m., Walgreens, 6405 Fayetteville Road
— Sept. 11, 10:20 p.m., Family Fare BP, 3511 Hillsborough Rd
— Sept. 13, 10:26 p.m., Family Fare Shell, 3101 University Drive
— Sept. 19, 8:28 p.m., CVS Pharmacy, 3573 Hillsborough Rd
— Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m., Shop-n-Go Food Mart, 4640 Hillsborough Road
— Sept. 19, 8:50 p.m., Tommy’s Mini Mart, 1832 Cole Mill Road
If you have information, you are asked to contact Investigator C. Snyder at 919-560-4440, ext. 29390, Investigator J. Smith at the same main number but ext. 29365, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to arrests in felony cases. Callers never have to identify themselves.