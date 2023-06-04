CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were taken to a nearby hospital after a four-car crash disconnected a trailer and sent it into opposite lanes in Cary Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Morrisville Parkway and Davis Drive, according to a news release from the Cary Police Department.

The wreck began when the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta collided with a Ford Escape, which was towing a utility trailer, the news release said.

“The impact caused the utility trailer to disconnect from the Ford Escape,” Cary Police Sgt. Kenric Alexander said in the news release.

The trailer then rolled into opposite lanes, hitting both a Tesla Model X and a Tesla Model Y, police said.

The driver and passenger in the Volkswagen were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Volkswagen driver was also charged with driving while license was revoked, police said.

No other information was available.